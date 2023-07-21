Florida Students to Learn a 'Personal Benefit' of Slavery

Florida education officials have changed state standards, in keeping with Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies, to mandate teaching public school students that some Black people benefited from being enslaved because they learned useful skills. The state Board of Education immediately defended the policy, unanimously approved Wednesday, by saying lessons will still include the "darkest" parts of the nation's past, Politico reports. "It's the good, the bad and the ugly in American history," Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said. State officials denied that students will be taught that "slavery was beneficial"; the policy calls for instruction in "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."