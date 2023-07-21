Florida Students to Learn a 'Personal Benefit' of Slavery

Florida education officials have changed state standards, in keeping with Gov. Ron DeSantis' policies, to mandate teaching public school students that some Black people benefited from being enslaved because they learned useful skills. The state Board of Education immediately defended the policy, unanimously approved Wednesday, by saying lessons will still include the "darkest" parts of the nation's past, Politico reports. "It's the good, the bad and the ugly in American history," Education Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. said. State officials denied that students will be taught that "slavery was beneficial"; the policy calls for instruction in "how slaves developed skills which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
The 216-page social studies policy requires attributing racial violence partly to Black people, saying, "Instruction includes acts of violence perpetrated against and by African Americans but is not limited to 1906 Atlanta Race Riot, 1919 Washington, D.C. Race Riot, 1920 Ocoee Massacre, 1921 Tulsa Massacre and the 1923 Rosewood Massacre." The statewide teachers union called the policy "a big step backward," per NBC News. "How can our students ever be equipped for the future if they don't have a full, honest picture of where we've come from?" said Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association. (Read more Florida stories.)