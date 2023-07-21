Judge Scrolled Her Phone During Trial Over Toddler's Beating Death

An Oklahoma judge is under scrutiny after courtroom cameras revealed her surreptitiously scrolling her smartphone during a trial regarding the 2018 beating death of a 2-year-old boy. The Oklahoman obtained security videos from the courtroom, which show Lincoln County District Judge Traci Soderstrom texting, looking at Facebook, and sending GIFs during the trial of Khristian Tyler Martzall, 32, who was accused in the death of his then-girlfriend's toddler, Braxton Danker. Prosecutors wanted him found guilty of murder, but he was ultimately found guilty of second-degree manslaughter and sentenced to time served. The DA, who viewed the surveillance video after a tip from courthouse personnel, calls Soderstrom's behavior "shocking and disappointing."

At the start of the 7-day trial, the judge had warned jurors to either turn their phones off or put them in airplane mode while in the courtroom: "This will allow you to concentrate on the evidence without interruption," she said. However, the video shows her on her phone "for minutes at a time," per the newspaper, during jury selection, opening statements, and testimony. She held it below the top of the judge's bench so that it could not be seen. She would not comment, when reached by the paper, due to the fact that the verdict in the case could still be appealed and judges are not allowed to discuss pending cases. The camera in the courtroom was moved Monday, apparently at her request, so that it no longer points directly down at the judge's bench.