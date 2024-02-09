Politics / Larry Hogan Surprise Hogan Run Shakes Up Senate Math Suddenly, Republicans have a shot at flipping a seat in Maryland By John Johnson, Newser Staff Posted Feb 9, 2024 12:00 PM CST Copied Then-Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan addresses supporters at the Maryland statehouse, Jan. 10, 2023, in Annapolis, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File) It's a major surprise in political circles: Former GOP Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will run for an open Senate seat in his home state: Hogan, known for his opposition to former President Trump, is vying for the seat being vacated by the retiring Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin. "My fellow Marylanders: you know me," Hogan says in his launch video, per the AP. "For eight years, we proved that the toxic politics that divide our nation need not divide our state." The popular Hogan served two terms and could not run for a third. The Hill notes that Hogan had until Friday left the door cracked open to run as a third-party presidential candidate. He filed for the Senate run just hours before the deadline, notes the Washington Post. Politico calls this a "huge recruiting coup for Republicans," though it notes that Hogan, despite sky-high approval ratings as governor, faces a tough fight in the blue state. Still, his candidacy puts a seat that was seen as a Democratic lock "into play, further complicating Democrats' already tough 2024 Senate map," per Axios. The New York Times looks at the Senate math: To gain control of the chamber, Republicans have to flip two Democratic seats if President Biden wins reelection, but only one if Trump or another Republican wins. (More Larry Hogan stories.) Report an error