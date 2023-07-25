Ammon Bundy Owes Millions Over Hospital Harassment

One of anti-government activist Ammon Bundy's high-profile protests may prove costly to him, though it doesn't sound like he has any intention of paying up. A jury in Idaho ordered Bundy and his associates to pay a total of $52.5 million to St. Luke's Health System, the state's largest hospital system, reports the Idaho Capital Sun. Bundy and his supporters staged protests at hospitals in Boise and Meridian in 2022 over a child welfare case, per the Idaho Statesman. The protests caused a hospital shutdown and the diversion of ambulances, and hospital doctors and staffers were subjected to harassment campaigns that alleged they were part of a child trafficking ring, per KTVB.
The controversy started when child services officials took custody of an infant, the grandson of Bundy associate Diego Rodriguez, because they said the child was malnourished. Neither Bundy nor Rodriguez participated in the trial. Bundy is on the hook for more than $12 million in penalties and Rodriguez for more than $13 million. Various groups associated with them—including the Ammon Bundy for Governor campaign—made up the rest of the total.
- Hospital: "Taking legal action is not something we take lightly," says St. Luke's in a statement. "But standing up to the threats, bullying, intimidation, disruption, and self-serving actions of the defendants was necessary. Inaction would have signaled that their menacing behavior was acceptable."
- Bundy: "The Ada County courts are embarrassing," Bundy tells the Statesman. "This recent verdict confirms everything I have been saying. I am glad I did not participate and legitimize this mockery of [justice]."
