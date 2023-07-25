Ammon Bundy Owes Millions Over Hospital Harassment

One of anti-government activist Ammon Bundy's high-profile protests may prove costly to him, though it doesn't sound like he has any intention of paying up. A jury in Idaho ordered Bundy and his associates to pay a total of $52.5 million to St. Luke's Health System, the state's largest hospital system, reports the Idaho Capital Sun. Bundy and his supporters staged protests at hospitals in Boise and Meridian in 2022 over a child welfare case, per the Idaho Statesman. The protests caused a hospital shutdown and the diversion of ambulances, and hospital doctors and staffers were subjected to harassment campaigns that alleged they were part of a child trafficking ring, per KTVB.