What You Definitely Don't Want to Happen While Mowing

Two quotes might help prepare you for reading about Peggy Jones' lawn-mowing ordeal in rural Texas. "It's probably been the most terrifying thing that's ever happened in my life," she tells the Washington Post . And, more to the point: "The story was so bizarre that even the doctor asked if she was on (some) sort of drugs as she was telling the story," husband Wendell Jones tells the local Silsbee Bee , per Chron.com . It seems a hawk was flying overhead with a snake in its talons, but the snake wriggled free and landed right on Jones. Things got worse from there.

The snake coiled itself tightly around Jones' right arm, and the hawk then swooped down to retrieve its meal. This happened over and over, as Jones tried fruitlessly to fling the snake from her arm. "About the fourth time, the hawk got the snake and carried it away," she tells 12NewsNow. "I looked down and I was covered in blood and I was heading up to the house." Jones' one stroke of luck is that the snake, which she said kept striking her in the face, was apparently not venomous. Most of the damage to her arm was done by the hawk clawing at the snake, say doctors. Jones' arm is recovering, but she describes her nightmares of late as "horrific."