Netanyahu May Have Uncorked Something He Can't Control

Israel remained convulsed with mass protests on Tuesday in the wake of a judicial overhaul plan passed by Benjamin Netanyahu's far-right coalition government. The stakes? "These could be the last days of Israeli democracy," author Yuval Noah Harari (an expert on big-picture perspective) tells the New York Times. "We might witness the rise of a Jewish supremacist dictatorship in Israel, which will not just be a terrible thing for Israeli citizens, but also a terrible thing for the Palestinians, for Jewish traditions, and potentially, for the entire Middle East." Coverage:

The move: Netanyahu's camp approved a law that weakens the Supreme Court's ability to overturn government decisions, reports the BBC in an explainer on the crisis that has ensued. Israel has no constitution and only one house of Parliament (the Knesset), and the court has long been seen as the main check on government power. The fear now is that Israel will become a "religious autocracy," writes Patrick Kingsley in the Times. "Such is the rancor and rupture caused by this particular Netanyahu victory that many Israelis wonder whether the damage to society might not be fixable—and whether Mr. Netanyahu will be able to manage the aftermath of a showdown he set in motion."