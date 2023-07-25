DeSantis Uninjured in Tennessee Car Accident

Florida governor and members of his team were involved in crash; details are scant
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 25, 2023 8:48 AM CDT
DeSantis Unhurt After Car Accident in Tennessee
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a file photo.   (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was in a car accident Tuesday as he traveled to presidential campaign events in Tennessee, but he wasn't injured, his campaign said. Campaign press secretary Bryan Griffin confirmed to the AP that the Republican hopeful "was in a car accident while traveling to an event in Chattanooga, Tennessee." Griffin said that DeSantis "and his team are uninjured." Further details on the accident were not immediately available. DeSantis was scheduled to hold events throughout central and eastern Tennessee on Tuesday. (The governor is the midst of "rebooting" his flagging campaign.)

