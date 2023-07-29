Researchers Cast Doubt on a Popular Loch Ness Theory

Score one for the mystery of the Loch Ness monster. A popular theory emerged in recent years suggesting Nessie is merely a giant eel, not some elusive creature of the deep. But a new study all but rejects the possibility, per Science Alert. In the journal JMIRx Bio, data scientist Floe Foxon writes that he examined data from more than 20,000 eels caught in Loch Ness and other bodies of water in Europe. The European eels he studied maxed out at about 3 feet in length, though Foxon says it's possible they could reach 4 feet. But even that maximum length could not account for Nessie sightings that translate to an animal of around 20 feet in length.