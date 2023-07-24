YouTube Prankster 'Sleeps' at WNBA Game, Gets Himself a Total NBA Ban

YouTube prankster JiDion, known for staging practical jokes at sporting and other major events that are then featured on his channel, apparently went too far for the NBA. As NBC Sports points out, the joker last year got a haircut courtside at an NBA game, which was so not a problem that the league itself tweeted about it. Last week, however, two pranks at WNBA games apparently pushed JiDion over the line. At the first game, he took a shot after the ball bounced over to him in his courtside seats, and was ejected from the game. At the next, he pretended to sleep in the courtside seats—pillow and blanket included—and was reportedly "banned indefinitely from all NBA related events" for that prank, though the NBA has not confirmed that.