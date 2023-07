In a move intended to push a defamation lawsuit against him toward resolution, Rudy Giuliani stated in a late-night Tuesday filing that he "does not contest" the accusations made by two Georgia election workers against him though "without admitting to the truth of the allegations." Ruby Freeman and Shaye Moss had accused Giuliani of defaming them by falsely saying the mother-and-daughter pair had committed election fraud while counting 2020 election ballots at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. What you need to know about the filing and its purpose:

While Giuliani "does not contest" that his statements "carry meaning that is defamatory per se ... the stipulation does not affect Giuliani's ... argument that his statements are constitutionally protected statements or opinions," the two-page filing reads.