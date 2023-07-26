Meta Results Beat Analysts' Expectations

Company reports strong results as advertising rebounds
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Jul 26, 2023 4:52 PM CDT
Meta Results Beat Analysts' Expectations
Facebook's Meta logo sign is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, California.   (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)

Facebook parent company Meta Platforms posted stronger-than-expected results for the second quarter on Wednesday, buoyed by a rebound in online advertising after a post-pandemic slump. The Menlo Park, California-based company earned $7.79 billion, or $2.98 per share, in the April-June period, the AP reports. That's up 16% from $6.69 billion, or $2.46 per share, in the same period a year earlier. Revenue jumped 11% to $32 billion from $28.82 billion in the year-ago quarter.

Analysts, on average, were expecting earnings of $2.91 per share on revenue of $31.08 billion, according to a poll by FactSet Research. Facebook had 3.03 billion monthly active users as of June 30, up 3% year-over-year. Meta's rebound followed a solid earnings report from Google parent company Alphabet a day earlier. Meta's stock jumped more than 6% in after-hours trading in response to the results.

(Read more Meta stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X