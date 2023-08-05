The World's Most Expensive Cities—for the Rich

Post-pandemic inflation hit everyone, but it hit some cities around the globe and some of the well-to-do people in those cities harder than others. If your wallet is thick and you want to keep it that way, chances are you don't want to be living in top cities in Asia. The Julius Baer Lifestyle Index takes an annual look at the most expensive cities for luxury living, taking into account "a high-end, cosmopolitan lifestyle, such as premium residential property, luxury cars, business-class flights, and extravagant dinners," per Quartz. The No. 1 city, Singapore, rose from the No. 5 spot last year, and several cities saw huge increases. Spoiler alert: Only two US cities made the list of 25, but they made the top 10, and one of them saw a 22% spike over 2022. Without ado, the world's most expensive cities: