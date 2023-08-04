NYC Police Battle Crowd Drawn by Streamer's Giveaway

Thousands of people filled Manhattan's Union Square on Friday afternoon for an internet personality's hyped giveaway that got out of hand, with some in the crowd clambering on vehicles, hurling chairs, and throwing punches, leaving police struggling to rein in the chaos. Aerial TV news footage showed a surging, tightly packed crowd running through the streets, scaling structures in the park and snarling traffic. Shouting teenagers swung objects at car windows, and some people climbed on top of a moving vehicle, falling off as it sped away. Others pounded on or climbed atop city buses, the AP reports.

By 5:30pm, police officers in growing numbers had regained control of much of the area, but small skirmishes were still breaking out, with young people knocking over barricades and tossing bottles and even a flower pot at officers. Police were seen wrestling people to the ground and chasing them down the street. The NYPD didn't immediately have information on injuries or arrests. Numerous people were in hand restraints, sitting on the sidewalks, and at least one young man led away by two officers. Police formed lines in the street to try to direct the crowd.

On his Instagram feed, the streamer Kai Cenat had an image promoting a giveaway at 4pm in the park. Some young people said they had come expecting to get a computer for livestreaming and a new PlayStation. Skylark Jones, 19, and a friend came to see Cenat and try to get something from his giveaway, which they said was promoted as a chance for items like gaming consoles or a gaming chair. When they arrived, the area was already packed and chaotic, with bottles being thrown by people in the crowd. "It was a movie," Jones said. Police "came with riot shields, charging at people." Cenat, 21, is a video creator with 6.5 million followers on the platform Twitch, where he livestreams. He also boasts 4 million subscribers on YouTube.