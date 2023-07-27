White House Gives a Firm 'No' to Pardon for Hunter Biden

Case against president's son are back in play after plea deal was stalled
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 27, 2023 5:35 PM CDT
White House Gives a Firm 'No' to Pardon for Hunter Biden
President Biden meets with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday.   (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The White House press secretary gave a direct answer when asked Thursday if President Biden would consider pardoning his son, Hunter, who has been charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony gun count. "No," Karine Jean-Pierre said. White House aides, as well as the Bidens, had largely avoided addressing Hunter Biden's case, CNN reports. Asked Thursday if the president had sought special treatment for his family or anyone else, per the Hill, Jean-Pierre was equally firm in saying the Department of Justice acts independently. (Hunter Biden's plea agreement did not make it through a judge on Wednesday)

