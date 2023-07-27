White House Gives a Firm 'No' to Pardon for Hunter Biden

The White House press secretary gave a direct answer when asked Thursday if President Biden would consider pardoning his son, Hunter, who has been charged with two misdemeanor tax offenses and a felony gun count. "No," Karine Jean-Pierre said. White House aides, as well as the Bidens, had largely avoided addressing Hunter Biden's case, CNN reports. Asked Thursday if the president had sought special treatment for his family or anyone else, per the Hill, Jean-Pierre was equally firm in saying the Department of Justice acts independently. (Hunter Biden's plea agreement did not make it through a judge on Wednesday)