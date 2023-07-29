President Biden doesn't shy away from boasting about his family. "I have six grandchildren. And I'm crazy about them. And I speak to them every single day," he said at a Take Your Child to Work Day event in April. Now, we may start to hear him talk about his seven grandchildren—but not because one of his kids just became a parent again. The AP reports that Biden is finally speaking out about Navy Joan Roberts, the 4-year-old daughter of his son Hunter Biden and Arkansas woman Lunden Roberts, who had previously filed a paternity suit against the younger Biden and proven he was Navy's father.

"Our son Hunter and Navy's mother, Lunden, are working together to foster a relationship that is in the best interests of their daughter, preserving her privacy as much as possible going forward," President Biden said in a statement. "This is not a political issue, it's a family matter." He added that he and first lady Jill Biden "only want what is best for all of our grandchildren, including Navy." The president has increasingly taken flak from Republicans over not acknowledging Navy, including criticism from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.

"Why don't you focus on spending more time with your granddaughter in Arkansas, or at least acknowledge she exists?" the presidential candidate snarked at a recent campaign stop, per USA Today. He's also made similar remarks online. Even some of Biden's supporters have side-eyed him for his reticence over talking about the preschooler. "I think he should acknowledge that that's another granddaughter," one Philly-area supporter told USA Today earlier this month, before adding, "But I'm not sure how important that is to national policy."

Context for the president's previous silence may be found in the fact that Hunter Biden and Roberts have long been embroiled in a child support dispute, which was only recently settled. "You have to remember there were some fairly contentious legal proceedings between Navy's parents happening until just a few weeks ago," a source tells People. "As grandparents, the Bidens are following Hunter's lead. They are—and have been—giving Hunter and Lunden the space and time to figure things out." Meanwhile, Today.com has a primer on Biden's six other grandkids: Four of them are Hunter Biden's children, while two are the kids of the president's late son, Beau Biden. (Read more President Biden stories.)