12 Years Later, We're Still Dishonoring Amy Winehouse

Amy Winehouse died 12 years ago this month at 27, done in by her addictions. The same was true of Kurt Cobain. But in a piece at the Walrus comparing the way the two are remembered, Lisa Whittington-Hill makes the case that we have done a disservice to Winehouse. To be clear, Whittington-Hill is a huge admirer of Cobain and his musical talent. But the narrative surrounding his death is vastly different. "Addiction comes up frequently in the context of Cobain, both when he was alive and after his death, but he was treated as a passive participant in his drug use," she writes. Journalists bought into his excuses and spread them: "He used heroin because of the pressures of fame, because of stomach problems, because he hated his bandmates and the music industry." Winehouse, on the other hand—well, she was just seen as a mess.