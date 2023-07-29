Ukraine Reschedules Christmas to Break a Russian Connection

To "abandon the Russian heritage" of celebrating Christmas on Jan. 7, Ukraine is moving the official holiday to Dec. 25. President Volodymyr Zelensky signed the change into law on Friday, USA Today reports. The move further separates the nation from the Russian Orthodox Church, which is led by Patriarch Kirill I, a supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine who has said Russian soldiers killed in battle will be cleansed of their sins. A note accompanying the bill said the change is part of a campaign to strengthen Ukrainian identity, per Politico .

That struggle for identity "contributes to … the desire of every Ukrainian to live their own life with their own traditions and holidays," the note says, per the Guardian. Last year, the first holiday season since the invasion was launched, the Orthodox Church of Ukraine allowed members to celebrate Christmas on Dec. 25. Part of the church broke away in 2019 partly in response to Russia's annexation of Crimea in 2014; Ukraine had been subject to spiritual leadership from Moscow since at least the 17th century. Last year, Putin ordered a cease-fire covering the Jan. 7 weekend. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)