Some Parents Pay Thousands for Sorority Rush Consultants

Kids enter college thinking they've begun their adult lives—but they often still need help from mom and dad. The Wall Street Journal reports that for some parents, helping means spending thousands on consultants who can guide their daughters through the increasingly competitive process of getting into a sorority. At Trisha Addicks' sorority rush seminar, which costs $600—or $3,500 for unlimited mentorship—young women get guidance about the intense sorority rush process. Suggestions can be practical, like maintaining a "rush bag" (with basics like deodorant and water), but also include coaching on everything from proper eye contact to the importance of scrubbing unseemly posts from social media accounts.

But the advice goes well beyond what outfit to wear to which event. Applicants can be required to write essays or submit letters of recommendation—in one case, up to 30 of the latter, says the owner of Hiking in High Heels in Texas. Her boyfriend may have put it best: He "went to Stanford, and he said this is more complicated than getting a Stanford MBA." Her rush consulting packages cost as much as $4,000. It's not just the girls and the business owners who benefit from the expenditures. One mom tells the Journal that she found herself so upset after her daughter was cut from a number of sororities that she called Addicks, who they had been working with. The conversation made her feel better. (Read the full story at the Journal.)