Zelensky: 'War Is Returning to Russia'

Ukraine president says that fact is 'inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair'
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 31, 2023 12:00 AM CDT
Zelensky: War Is Coming to Russia
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a joint news conference with Ireland's Prime Minister Leo Varadkar at Horodetskyi House in Kyiv, Ukraine, Wednesday July 19, 2023.   (Clodagh Kilcoyne/Pool via AP)

Hours after Russia accused Ukraine of launching a drone attack on Moscow, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared to broach the topic in his daily address Sunday. "Ukraine is getting stronger, and the war is gradually returning to Russia's territory, to its symbolic centers and military bases," Zelensky said, per CNN. "This is an inevitable, natural, and absolutely fair." He added, per the BBC, "Today is the 522nd day of the so-called 'Special Military Operation,' which the Russian leadership thought would last a couple of weeks." It makes sense, he said, that as time goes on and Ukraine gains strength, Russia would see more of the war taking place on its own land.

The BBC notes that while Zelensky didn't exactly confirm Ukraine was responsible for the attacks, the comments were "a level up from Kyiv's normal approach of not admitting responsibility for attacks inside Russia" and says that they indicate Zelensky is feeling more "confident." Attacks inside Russia, the outlet says, ramp up pressure not just on Vladimir Putin but on the rest of the Russian population—because it makes it harder for those citizens to continue to believe Putin's actions in Ukraine are justified. A spoksperson for Ukraine's air force echoes that: "Now the war is affecting those who were not concerned." Russian officials say no one was injured in the drone attacks, but buildings were damaged. (Read more Russia-Ukraine war stories.)

