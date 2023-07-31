Realtor Drinks Homeowner's Milk Straight From Jug, Gets Fined $15K

A real estate agent in British Columbia was caught on home surveillance footage drinking someone else's milk straight from the jug, and it cost him—a lot. Mike Rose was alone in a home that was for sale last July as he waited for his clients, who were potential buyers for it, when the odd incident took place. The homeowners later reviewed the security camera footage and saw Rose open their refrigerator, take a drink out of the milk jug, and then put the jug back, the Canadian Press reports. A consent order released by the BC Financial Services Authority says it reached an agreement with Rose that he would be fined approximately $15,000 for conduct unbecoming under the Real Estate Services Act, plus another nearly $2,000 to cover the authority's enforcement expenses, the Vancouver Sun reports.