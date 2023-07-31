Adidas Is Unloading More Yeezys

Adidas is still sitting on a pile of Yeezys, and it's looking to clear them out in the wake of the potentially financially disastrous breakup in October with Kanye West, now Ye, over his antisemitic statements. As CNN reports, the second wave of post-Ye stock is set to go on sale online Wednesday, with a "significant amount" of the proceeds going "to selected organizations working to combat discrimination and hate, including racism and antisemitism." This drop is different from the first in May, notes Quartz: Yeezys will be available on various retailers' websites, as opposed to just Adidas' website. Purchasers' money is heading to the Anti-Defamation League, the Philonise & Keeta Floyd Institute for Social Change (run by the brother of George Floyd), and Robert Kraft's Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, among others. Donations from the May round totaled $9.3 million.