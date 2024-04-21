America is going through an "extreme makeover"—at least in terms of diversity, according to WalletHub, which took a peek at which major metropolitan areas rank highest in this regard. The site looked at more than 500 of the nation's biggest cities, scanning more than a dozen metrics in five diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious. Maryland claims the top three diverse cities on WalletHub's list, with Gaithersburg coming in at No. 1. The least diverse city in the rankings: Brattleboro, Vermont. See how other cities fared:
Most diverse cities
Least diverse cities
- Gaithersburg, Maryland (No. 1 in "Cultural Diversity" category)
- Silver Spring, Maryland
- Germantown, Maryland
- Houston
- Arlington, Texas
- New York
- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Dallas
- Charlotte, North Carolina
- Danbury, Connecticut
- Laconia, New Hampshire
- Orem, Utah
- Dover, New Hampshire
- Bangor, Maine
- Anaconda, Montana
- Morgantown, West Virginia
- Keene, New Hampshire
- North Platte, Nebraska
- Rochester, New Hampshire
- Brattleboro, Vermont
