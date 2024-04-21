These Are the Most Diverse Cities in America

The top 3 all hail from Maryland, with Gaithersburg at No. 1
By Jenn Gidman,  Newser Staff
Posted Apr 21, 2024 11:15 AM CDT
These Are the Most Diverse Cities in America
Stock photo.   (Getty Images/DisobeyArt)

America is going through an "extreme makeover"—at least in terms of diversity, according to WalletHub, which took a peek at which major metropolitan areas rank highest in this regard. The site looked at more than 500 of the nation's biggest cities, scanning more than a dozen metrics in five diversity categories: socioeconomic, cultural, economic, household, and religious. Maryland claims the top three diverse cities on WalletHub's list, with Gaithersburg coming in at No. 1. The least diverse city in the rankings: Brattleboro, Vermont. See how other cities fared:

Most diverse cities

  1. Gaithersburg, Maryland (No. 1 in "Cultural Diversity" category)
  2. Silver Spring, Maryland
  3. Germantown, Maryland
  4. Houston
  5. Arlington, Texas
  6. New York
  7. Jersey City, New Jersey
  8. Dallas
  9. Charlotte, North Carolina
  10. Danbury, Connecticut
Least diverse cities
  1. Laconia, New Hampshire
  2. Orem, Utah
  3. Dover, New Hampshire
  4. Bangor, Maine
  5. Anaconda, Montana
  6. Morgantown, West Virginia
  7. Keene, New Hampshire
  8. North Platte, Nebraska
  9. Rochester, New Hampshire
  10. Brattleboro, Vermont
Check out how other cities fare here.

