Shein Brings Fast Fashion to New Extremes

Quick, name the most-Googled clothing brand on the planet. As Nicole Lipman explains in the Guardian, the answer is Shein, a retailer founded in China that has become a juggernaut in the world of "fast fashion." And "fast" might be an understatement—in a 12-month span during which rivals such as Gap, H&M, and Zara listed between 12,000 and 35,000 new items, Shein listed a staggering 1.3 million. It caters to men, women, and children, but women's clothing is the anchor and a big reason why Shein is the biggest fast-fashion retailer in the US and its shopping app one of the most popular in the world. As Lipman explains, Shein's success comes in part from its aggressive use of data analytics and viral marketing on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. The company pores over social media trends to determine what new styles to crank out in its factories.