They Hide Smoking From Their Kids. Few Have Any Plans to Stop

Their kids don't know. Often their friends don't know. Sometimes even their husbands don't know: These are, as the Cut puts it, "the moms who smoke in secret." Emily Gould spoke to a number of mothers who smoke or vape (or, in one case, chew nicotine gum), most of whom are insistent their kids not find out. "He says, 'You should just tell them your story because it's relatable. Don't start smoking when you're 14 because you'll be 48 and not able to quit,'" says one woman of her husband, who thinks she should spill her secret habit to their kids. But she doesn't want the kids to take it as tacit permission to take up the habit themselves. Because, as Gould and multiple mothers she spoke to point out, nicotine is, of course, not good for you.