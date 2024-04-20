When authorities discovered 50 or so cats crammed into a car in Minnesota's Chisago County in June 2022, the temperature was hovering around 95 degrees. Officials were able to transport most of the felines to a shelter, but one escaped and went missing—until a month later, when volunteers found him "lying motionless, near death, his fur drenched in urine," per CBS News. Now, a happy ending for the kitty named Hercules, who has since become a proud model for Target.

Origin story: The man who'd been living in his car with all of those cats was said to have fallen on hard times and been evicted from his previous residence. "He was very polite, and it seemed he loved [the cats] very much," veterinarian Nicole Perreault, who also runs a Minnesota pet adoption and foster group, tells the Washington Post.