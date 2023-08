Mattel seems to be having a bit of a moment , so why not extend it? As CNBC reports, the maker of all things games, toys, and you know, Barbie, is offering up a pretty cush job to plug its latest iteration of the card game UNO. The game is UNO Cuatro, which succeeds UNO Dos and which CNBC calls a "cross between the classic UNO card game and Connect Four"; the job is Chief UNO Player. The deal is a month-long gig in New York City involving four 16-hour workweeks that pays $4,444.44 a week, or $277.77 an hour, for a grand total of $17,777.76, per the job ad .

The successful applicant must be able to work 2-6pm four days a week from September to early October in the task of "challenging worthy competitors to a game of UNO Quatro and teaching the new rules to fans." Other requirements: an "outgoing personality to speak with and challenge anyone walking by," and the ability to apply by stitching this TikTok video before Aug. 10. "We're constantly looking to create new ways for fans to engage with UNO—and ... we're bringing in-person gameplay to fans in a way they've never experienced before," says Ray Adler, Mattel's VP and global head of games in Los Angeles, per the New York Post. Then the obvious: "Who wouldn't want to spend their afternoons playing UNO—and best of all, getting paid while doing it?" (Read more Mattel stories.)