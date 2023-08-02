No Bail for Woman Accused of Killing Bride in DUI Crash

The woman accused of slamming into a newlywed couple's golf cart while driving drunk, killing the bride and seriously injuring the groom, has been in jail for three months—and she won't be getting out any time soon. At a hearing Tuesday, a South Carolina judge rejected 25-year-old Jamie Komoroski's request to be released on bail while she awaits trial on charges including reckless homicide and DUI, NBC News reports. Her trial is scheduled to begin in March 2024, and Circuit Court Judge Michael G. Nettles said he would allow her to be released on $150,000 bond with house arrest if it hasn't happened by then.

Komoroski refused a field sobriety test after the April 28 crash in Folly Beach, near Charleston. According to a South Carolina Law Enforcement Division toxicology report, her blood alcohol level was more than triple the legal limit. Two other members of the wedding party were also injured when she hit the golf cart while going more than twice the speed limit, prosecutors say. "She didn't just kill my child," Lisa Miller, mother of 34-year-old bride Samantha Miller, said in court, per ABC. "She killed all of us." Lawyers for Komoroski argued that she should be released on bond, saying she is not a flight risk and has "zero criminal history." (Read more DUI stories.)