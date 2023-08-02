The auction is dubbed "Legends: Hollywood and Royalty," but one item in it is of a decidedly grim nature. When 1,400 of "the most iconic and fascinating objects synonymous with Hollywood's greatest legends and the world's most famous cultural figures" hit the block in early September, the door that Charles Manson's followers wrote the word "PIG" on using murder victim Sharon Tate's blood will be among them. The Washington Post reports the door is from 10050 Cielo Dr., the mansion that a pregnant Tate was renting with husband Roman Polanski. He was in London on Aug. 9, 1969, as Tate and three friends—along with a fifth victim outside the home—were murdered by four of Manson's followers.

Julien's Auctions recounts what later happened to the door: Nine Inch Nails member Trent Reznor rented the home in 1992 while working on the group's sophomore album, Downward Spiral. When he left in December 1993, he took the door with him and the house was torn down; TMZ reports Full House creator Jeff Franklin built a mansion on the land. The door traveled with Reznor to New Orleans, where he had it installed at his "Nothing Studios." Reznor later moved his studio to Los Angeles; the door stayed behind and eventually ended up in the hands of Christopher Moore, who's now selling it.

The listing notes it appears to have been repainted at some point. Though the estimated sale price is given as $2,000 to $4,000, the current bid stands at $25,000. Many of the other items are of a less macabre nature, including:



