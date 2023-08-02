6 Takes on Trump's Most Serious Indictment Yet

There have been very different reactions to the third criminal case against Donald Trump from the left and from the right. But if Democrats and Republicans can agree on one thing, it's that the indictment related to Trump's efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election include the most serious charges yet against the former president. So what do they mean for Trump, his election campaign, and the country at large? Six takes:



While Trump's team has argued the "persecutions" of the former president resemble the actions of "authoritarian, dictatorial regimes," New York Times' chief White House correspondent Peter Baker argues it's Trump's alleged actions that raise "the kind of specter more familiar in countries with histories of coups and juntas and dictators." The key question, according to Baker: "Can a sitting president spread lies about an election and try to employ the authority of the government to overturn the will of the voters without consequence?" The answer, he writes, "will define the future of American democracy."

If even half the claims in the indictment are true, "Donald Trump should never be elected to anything ever again," writes conservative talk radio host Erick Erickson. But "I do not see how bad character, lying, and immorality is criminal." He argues the "central weakness" in the prosecution's case is the argument that Trump knew his claims of "outcome-determinative fraud" were false because many people inside and outside of his campaign told him so. But others told Trump there had been widespread election fraud, and "Trump gets to discern who he believes is true," Erickson writes.