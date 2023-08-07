To equal Torbjorn Pedersen's feat of traveling, you could start today and expect to wrap up sometime around 2033. The 44-year-old from Copenhagen managed to travel to all of the world's countries without once using an airplane, reports Euronews. Pedersen is now in the midst of a grueling coda: talking to countless media outlets around the world about his remarkable feat. Some samples:

First to last: Pederson set out in October 2013, traveling first from Denmark to Germany by train, per the Washington Post. He figured his journey would take four years. Instead, he didn't reach his final country, the Maldives (via container ship), until earlier this year. ABC of Australia notes that the UN recognizes 195 nations, but Pedersen added unrecognized places and puts his total at 203. He says he spent a minimum of 24 hours in each nation.