'Dark Brandon' Boosts Campaign Merch Sales

The Biden/Harris 2024 campaign has been struggling to bring in donations from small donors—but one bright spot is Dark Brandon. The president's re-election campaign tells Axios that merchandise featuring the meme, which depicts the 80-year-old president as an ominous, all-powerful figure with glowing eyes, accounts for more than 54% of revenue at the campaign's official store . One of the best-selling products is the " Dark Roast Mug ," which Biden was seen drinking from in a video he tweeted Thursday. "I like my coffee dark," he quipped.

Dark Brandon also appears on stickers, tote bags, baseball caps, and T-shirts at the online store. While early Dark Brandon images were apparently intended to show the president as evil—and "Brandon" comes from "Let's Go Brandon," a chant that means "F--- Joe Biden," the Guardian notes—Democrats embraced the meme last year. Biden joked about Dark Brandon at this year's White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, putting on his sunglasses before telling a comedian, "I'm going to be fine with your jokes, but I'm not sure about Dark Brandon."

The campaign is working on new items including a color-changing Dark Brandon mug. "All we're saying is that if you're MAGA extremists, Vladimir Putin, the post-COVID economic collapse, climate change, a crumbling bridge, or our grassroots fundraising goals: You better watch out, Jack," spokesperson TJ Ducklo tells Axios. But not everyone's laughing: Fox News rounds up some negative reactions to Biden's coffee tweet, including from the GOP, which tweeted that the price of coffee has gone up 30% since Biden took office. (Mike Pence's campaign has started selling "Too Honest" merch.)