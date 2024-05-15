Biden, Trump Score 3 More Primary Wins

Three states held primary elections Tuesday—and the AP called the presidential primary votes in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia for President Biden and Donald Trump soon after polls closed. According to DecisionDeskHQ, Biden has around 74% of the vote in early results from West Virginia, with Jason Palmer, winner of the American Samoa caucuses, in second with around 10%. In Maryland, "Uncommitted" has more than 7% of the Democratic vote. On the Republican side, Nikki Haley has around 25% of the vote in Maryland in early results, with Trump at 75%. In West Virginia, Haley is at just over 10%. In other results:

Former Gov. Larry Hogan won the GOP Senate primary in Maryland despite his years-long criticism of Donald Trump. The former two-term governor would be the blue state's first Republican senator in more than four decades, the AP reports.