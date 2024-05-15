Biden, Trump Score 3 More Primary Wins

Former Gov. Larry Hogan scores big win in Maryland Senate primary
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted May 14, 2024 8:00 PM CDT
Updated May 14, 2024 8:25 PM CDT
3 States Hold Primaries
Election workers wait for voters to arrive at Relevant Community Church to vote in the Nebraska primary election, Tuesday, May 14, 2024, in Omaha.   (Nikos Frazier/Omaha World-Herald via AP)

Three states held primary elections Tuesday—and the AP called the presidential primary votes in Maryland, Nebraska, and West Virginia for President Biden and Donald Trump soon after polls closed. According to DecisionDeskHQ, Biden has around 74% of the vote in early results from West Virginia, with Jason Palmer, winner of the American Samoa caucuses, in second with around 10%. In Maryland, "Uncommitted" has more than 7% of the Democratic vote. On the Republican side, Nikki Haley has around 25% of the vote in Maryland in early results, with Trump at 75%. In West Virginia, Haley is at just over 10%. In other results:

  • Former Gov. Larry Hogan won the GOP Senate primary in Maryland despite his years-long criticism of Donald Trump. The former two-term governor would be the blue state's first Republican senator in more than four decades, the AP reports.

  • In another big Republican Senate primary win, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice defeated US Rep. Alex Mooney in the race to replace Sen. Joe Manchin. With Manchin gone, the seat is almost guaranteed to turn red come November, the AP reports. A former Democrat, Justice switched to the Republican Party in 2017, announcing the change at a Trump rally.
  • Also in West Virginia, Derrick Evans, who served three months in prison for a Capitol riot-related felony, lost a GOP primary to incumbent US Rep. Carol Miller, NBC News reports.
  • In Nebraska, Republican Sens. Deb Fischer and Pete Ricketts easily won their primaries in one of the rare occasions when both senators in a state were on the ballot at the same time.
(More Election 2024 stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X