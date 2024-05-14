Cohen Cross-Examination Had a 'Fiery Start'

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's hush-money trial finished questioning of Michael Cohen Tuesday and a tense cross-examination began. The Hill reports that it got off to a "fiery start" when Trump lawyer Todd Blanche told Cohen that he had called him a "crying little s---" in a TikTok post last month. "Sounds like something I would say," Cohen admitted. An objection from the prosecution was upheld.

CBS News reports that Cohen, Trump's former personal attorney and "fixer," was "calm but occasionally combative" as Blanch attacked his credibility and questioned his motives, accusing him of being motivated by money, publicity, and vengeance.

Blanche asked Cohen about social media posts calling Trump a "boorish cartoon misogynist" and a "Cheeto-dusted cartoon villain," the Washington Post reports. Both times, Cohen replied, "That sounds like something I said."