Pence Is Now Selling 'Too Honest' Merch

The latest indictment of Donald Trump alleges that he faulted Mike Pence for being "too honest," and now Pence is trying to make sure people don't forget it. The Pence 2024 campaign has begun selling merchandise with that phrase, reports the Washington Examiner. "Too Honest" hats are going for $27 and T-shirts for $30 on the campaign website. As the Hill recounts, prosecutors say the quote sprang from a phone call between the two men on Jan. 1, 2021, in which Trump implored his vice president to reject electoral votes and declare Trump the winner.