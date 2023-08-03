Pence Is Now Selling 'Too Honest' Merch

Campaign seeks to capitalize on quote about him attributed to Trump in new indictment
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 3, 2023 3:56 PM CDT
Updated Aug 3, 2023 4:12 PM CDT
Pence Is Now Selling 'Too Honest' Merch
A 2020 file photo of then-President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the White House Rose Garden.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The latest indictment of Donald Trump alleges that he faulted Mike Pence for being "too honest," and now Pence is trying to make sure people don't forget it. The Pence 2024 campaign has begun selling merchandise with that phrase, reports the Washington Examiner. "Too Honest" hats are going for $27 and T-shirts for $30 on the campaign website. As the Hill recounts, prosecutors say the quote sprang from a phone call between the two men on Jan. 1, 2021, in which Trump implored his vice president to reject electoral votes and declare Trump the winner.

When Pence responded that he didn't have the constitutional authority to do so, Trump told him, "You're too honest," according to the indictment laid out by special counsel Jack Smith. Pence also recounted the conversation in a memoir that came out last year. (Pence has been speaking out this week against Trump's decision to follow the advice of "crackpot lawyers" who argued the vice president did indeed have the authority to overturn the election.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X