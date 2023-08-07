Woman Accused of Plotting to Kill Zelensky

The Secret Service of Ukraine, known as the SBU, says it has arrested a woman who allegedly plotted to help Russia kill President Volodymyr Zelensky. The SBU said Monday that the suspect had been "gathering intelligence" about Zelensky's planned movements during a trip to the southern region of Mykolaiv last month to help Russia plan an airstrike, CNN reports. The SBU said the woman was caught "red-handed" as she was trying to pass the intelligence to the Russian "invaders." The SBU said it had been informed of the plot and brought in "additional security measures" during Zelensky's visit to the region.

"Primarily, the woman tried to establish time and list of locations of the Head of State's tentative itinerary in the region," the intelligence agency said in a statement, per CBS. The SBU said the woman had also been instructed by her Russian handlers to gain information on strategic military assets near the town of Ochakiv. The woman, identified as an Ochakiv resident who formerly worked in a store on a military base, could face a charge of "unauthorized dissemination of information about the movements of weapons and troops," per the Guardian. She will face a sentence of up to 12 years in prison if convicted, NBC News reports. (Read more Volodymyr Zelensky stories.)