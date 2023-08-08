After Private 3-Year Health Battle, Sandra Bullock's Partner Dies

Sandra Bullock's longtime partner died Saturday at age 57, after a three-year health battle that he kept out of the public eye. Bryan Randall died of ALS (amyotrophic lateral sclerosis), the progressive neurodegenerative disease that was for years known as Lou Gehrig's disease, his family says in a statement cited by People . "It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," reads the statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request." The note is signed simply "His Loving Family," and Bullock hasn't issued a solo public comment yet, but her sister talked about the actress caring for Randall in their home in an Instagram post, E! reports.

Bullock met Randall in 2015 when she hired him to be the photographer for her son's fifth birthday in January, E! reports; they were publicly together by later that same year and had moved in together by the following year. Bullock's children are Louis, now 13, and Laila, 10, both of whom she adopted as a single mother, and in December 2021, the actress said of Randall, "I found the love of my life. We share two beautiful children—three children, [Randall's] older daughter. It's the best thing ever." She also said she didn't "need a paper to be a devoted partner and devoted mother." And she noted that Randall set a good example for the kids, though she admitted, "It's hard to co-parent because I just want to do it myself." (Read more Sandra Bullock stories.)