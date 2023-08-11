Teen Drowns After Jumping From Waterfall in the Catskill Mountains

A teenager from New York City died after jumping from the ledge of a waterfall in upstate New York's Catskill Mountains Tuesday afternoon. The Brooklyn 16-year-old and a friend both jumped from the Fawn's Leap waterfall, which is about 24 feet above the surface of the water per Metro, and landed in the swimming hole below, but then began to struggle, the New York Post reports. "Both landed in the water near the south side of the base of the falls where the hydraulic current caused by the waterfall was too strong for them to swim out of," the Athens Volunteer Fire Department says in a statement.
Another swimmer came to their aid, but could only get to one of the two teens. The body of the 16-year-old victim was later recovered by divers. This was the third rescue to have been required at the swimming hole, which has become a popular spot for thrill-seekers, in recent weeks, Yahoo News reports. On July 25, multiple people were stranded there due to heavy rain causing floods in the area. The following day, rescuers had to rappel down a cliff face to help someone who was injured on the swimming hole's banks. (Read more New York stories.)