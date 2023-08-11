Teen Drowns After Jumping From Waterfall in the Catskill Mountains

A teenager from New York City died after jumping from the ledge of a waterfall in upstate New York's Catskill Mountains Tuesday afternoon. The Brooklyn 16-year-old and a friend both jumped from the Fawn's Leap waterfall, which is about 24 feet above the surface of the water per Metro, and landed in the swimming hole below, but then began to struggle, the New York Post reports. "Both landed in the water near the south side of the base of the falls where the hydraulic current caused by the waterfall was too strong for them to swim out of," the Athens Volunteer Fire Department says in a statement.