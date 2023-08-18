TikTok Star After Cliff Fall: 'I Thought I Was Going to Die'

A young TikTok star has survived a fall from a cliff in Hawaii in what his family describes as a "miracle." Caleb Coffee, 18, was hiking with friends Wednesday when he tumbled, falling 60 to 80 feet onto a bed of lava rocks, according to a GoFundMe page. The TikTok star, who lives in the state and counts 11 million followers, suffered a broken femur, elbow, and wrist, as well as "multiple gouges and burns throughout his entire body," his sister wrote on the page, adding her brother is "in excruciating pain." It was initially believed that he suffered a neck or spinal fracture, though "it turns out somehow, miraculously that it is not broken, just irritation," Coffee said Thursday from his hospital bed, according to a video shared by his father, per the New York Post .

He said he didn't remember the fall, "just woke up and I thought I was going to die, and then I didn't die, so thank you God." "It truly is a Miracle he is alive," father Jason Coffee wrote on Instagram, where he thanked fans for their support and urged them to "continue praying," per E! He noted his son underwent surgery, receiving a rod through his femur and "2 plates & 10 screws in his right elbow." Caleb Coffee, shown in footage with stitches across his forehead, relocated to Hawaii from Texas earlier this year, though where in the state he lives was not specified. (Residents of Lahaina, Hawaii, are worried about what comes next after the wildfires.)