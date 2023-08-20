Teams End Game After Injury

When cornerback Isaiah Bolden was placed on a stretcher and taken off the field Saturday night, players' thoughts went not just to the New England Patriots rookie, but also to the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin , who collapsed during a game in January. "It brought out that Damar feeling, and that's just scary," said Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne, the AP reports. Bolden suffered a head injury when he collided with a teammate during the preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. He was hospitalized overnight for evaluation, per CBS Sports , and released Sunday.

There was more than 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter when Bolden was hurt, but the two coaches almost immediately called the whole thing off. That's a lesson learned from when Hamlin was hurt, Geoff Magliocchetti writes for Sports Illustrated. In the January game, the Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals were going to resume play after a five-minute warmup, until the coaches yanked the teams off the field. On Saturday, the Patriots' Bill Belichick and the Packers' Matt LaFleur didn't hesitate. The Matthew Slater of the Patriots praised his coach's "tremendous leadership" in the moment and LaFleur's agreement. "I think everybody acted swiftly," LaFleur said, "and it was the right call in this situation." (Read more NFL stories.)