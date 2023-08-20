Star Scores World Cup Winner, Then Learns Her Father Died

Spain's Olga Carmona had just honored a friend who lost her mother
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 20, 2023 4:10 PM CDT
Spain's Olga Carmona celebrates Sunday after scoring a goal during the Women's World Cup soccer final between Spain and England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia.   (AP Photo/Mark Baker)

Olga Carmona, whose goal won the Women's World Cup for Spain on Sunday, learned of her father's death after the final, the Spanish soccer federation said. The federation did not say when Carmona's father died or give a cause of death. "We love you, Olga," the federation posted on X, the AP reports. "You are part of the history of Spanish soccer." The World Cup title is Spain's first.

Carmona scored with a left-footed strike in the 29th minute to give Spain a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney, Australia. She had also scored a late winner in La Roja's 2-1 win over Sweden in the semifinals. The 23-year-old Carmona had celebrated her goal on Sunday with a tribute to a friend who recently lost her mother. "I think all of us, we felt that this team had something special," the Real Madrid defender said after Spain won the title.

