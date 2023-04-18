The NFL's Damar Hamlin nearly died on the field in January when his heart stopped after a hit. In news that would have seemed impossible at the time, the Buffalo Bills said Tuesday that Hamlin has been medically cleared to play football again, reports Yahoo Sports. "He is fully cleared," GM Brandon Beane told reporters Tuesday, per ESPN. "He's here ... and he's in a great headspace to make his return." Beane said three specialists have unanimously agreed that Hamlin isn't at risk to suit up again.

The 25-year-old Hamlin received lifesaving CPR on the field, and he was back home from the hospital to recuperate within 10 days. However, it had been unclear until Tuesday whether he would be able to play football again. Hamlin has been using his celebrity to lobby for more automated external defibrillators, or AEDs, to be made available to schools, along with related training, notes ESPN. A New York Times reporter who covered Hamlin's close call has wondered why AEDs aren't more common in households. At the moment, one reason for that is price: They typically run more than $1,000. (Read more Damar Hamlin stories.)