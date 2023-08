New Hampshire's Republican governor, Chris Sununu, is not running for president this year, but he has some blunt advice for most of the GOP candidates not named Donald Trump: Get ready to drop out soon. For instance, anyone who doesn't qualify for the first two debates should exit the stage, he writes in a New York Times essay. Ditto for anyone still polling in the single digits around Christmas. The governor, who opposes Trump's reelection, says the former president is a lock to win the nomination if the field remains large. Specifically, Sununu says it must narrow to three or four candidates after Iowa and before his own state's primary.