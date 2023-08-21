Trump Has Landslide Numbers in Latest Primary Poll

When former President Trump confirmed on Sunday that he would be skipping this week's Republican debate, he cited a new CBS News poll reaffirming that he has a big lead in the race. Trump was not exaggerating the point. His lead over the Republican challengers has only grown as his legal troubles have expanded:

Not a close second: Trump is at 62%, with Ron DeSantis in second at 16%.

Trump is at 62%, with Ron DeSantis in second at 16%. The others: Everyone else is in single digits; Vivek Ramaswamy (7%), Mike Pence (5%), Tim Scott (3%), Nikki Haley (3%), Chris Christie (2%), Doug Burgum (1%), and Asa Hutchinson (1%).