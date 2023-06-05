Sununu: Here's Why I'm Not Running for President

The 2024 Republican White House field is getting crowded, and New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu has decided not to add to the congestion. "The stakes are too high for a crowded field to hand the nomination to a candidate who earns just 35 percent of the vote," he tweeted Monday, referring to the result of the 2016 New Hampshire primary, in which 35% was more than enough for Donald Trump to win. Politico reports that Sununu, a moderate Republican who says he is pro-choice, is a popular governor but polls earlier this spring showed that he would be a distant third behind Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even in his own state.

In an op-ed at the Washington Post, Sununu claims "the path to winning was clear"—but he believes he he "can have more influence on the future of the Republican Party and the 2024 nominating process not as a candidate but as the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary state." He says he doesn't believe Trump can win in 2024. Sununu says he plans to support the candidate he feels has the best chance of winning—and to push for a Republican party "course correction" on issues like abortion bans and "issuing curriculum fiats to local school districts hundreds of miles away from state capitals."

"We need to expand beyond the culture wars that alienate independents, young voters and suburban moms," writes Sununu. He says candidates with single-digit polling numbers should drop out before his state's primary—and "candidates should not get into this race to further a vanity campaign, to sell books or to audition to serve as Donald Trump’s vice president." Mike Pence, who is highly unlikely to return as Trump's vice president, entered the race Monday. (Read more Chris Sununu stories.)