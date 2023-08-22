Treated Fukushima Water to Hit the Pacific on Thursday

Should weather and ocean conditions cooperate, Japan will start releasing what will ultimately be more than a million tons of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean on Thursday. The country got the green light for the release from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant in July from the United Nations' nuclear watchdog, which found that "the controlled, gradual discharges of the treated water to the sea ... would have a negligible radiological impact on people and the environment." Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gave the final go-ahead Tuesday, reports the AP , which notes the country has maintained the release is a key step in the extremely long process of decommissioning the plant.

But as the New York Times reports, critics of the plan abound in the region, from the Chinese government to many South Koreans to Japanese fishing associations, which fear they will be unable to export fish from the area once the water is released. Indeed, the AP reports that following Kishida's announcement, Hong Kong and Macau on Tuesday banned products from Fukushima and nine additional prefectures, while China has upped radiation testing on Japanese fish, which will lengthen the import process.

The water, which was pumped through three damaged reactor cores to keep them from melting following the 2011 earthquake and tsunami that battered Fukushima, has been kept in tanks since, but those tanks are nearing capacity, reports the BBC. It's expected to be released over a 30-year period. Japan says the water has been treated to take out all radioactive elements except for tritium (an isotope hard and prohibitively expensive to separate from water) and will be further diluted to lower those tritium levels before it's released.

The Times notes that despite their criticism of the plan, nuclear plants in China and South Korea (as well as the US), also release treated wastewater containing tritium into oceans, with the BBC saying that in some places, the tritium levels are greater than those of the treated Fukushima water. (Read more Fukushima Daiichi stories.)