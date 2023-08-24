5 Highlights From Donald Trump's Tucker Carlson Sit-Down

Donald Trump was notably absent from Wednesday night's Republican debate, but, as promised, he did appear in a pre-taped interview with Tucker Carlson that was released online at the same time. The Wall Street Journal says Trump aimed squarely at President Biden, rather than his rivals for the GOP presidential nomination in 2024, but the Hill notes there was plenty of other lashing out to go around. Highlights of the interview from those outlets as well as the AP and the Guardian:

"Most inflammatory exchange," per the AP: When Carlson suggested that "the left" might try to have him killed, Trump replied, "They're savage animals. They are people that are sick. Really sick. You have great people in the Democrat Party, you have great people that are Democrats. But I've seen what they do, I've seen the lengths that they go to."