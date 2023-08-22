10 Best and Worst Real-Estate Markets

The housing market has been a volatile arena for a few years now, and WalletHub set out to rank the best places to buy a home in the current state of things. The site used a slew of metrics, including affordability, median appreciation, the number of days homes are typically on the market, the share of underwater mortgages, etc. In the assessment of 300 cities of varying sizes, McKinney, Texas, came out as the best place to buy a home from a market perspective; Baltimore was dead last.



Best places to buy a home

McKinney, Texas, 74.41 out of 100 Frisco, Texas, 74.27 Nashville, Tennessee, 71.71 Denton, Texas, 71.67 Cary, North Carolina, 70.03 Allen, Texas, 69.88 Durham, North Carolina, 69.87 Austin, Texas, 69.63 Port St. Lucie, Florida, 69.54 Gilbert, Arizona, 69.37