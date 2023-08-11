Want to Make $170K? Drive for UPS

It's good to be the king. But if you can't be the king, it's not so bad to deliver boxes to the king in a big brown truck. USA Today reports that full-time UPS drivers will make an average of $170,000 in annual pay and benefits under their new contract. Part-time employees will make a bit more than $25 an hour, though with full health care and pension benefits, CEO Carol Tome said in an earnings call this week. The company and the Teamsters union agreed to the five-year contract while on the brink of a potentially paralyzing strike. The union represents about 340,000 UPS employees, and while they are still voting on the pact, "we expect our new labor contract to be ratified in two weeks," said Tome, per CNBC.