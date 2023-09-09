With the cost of housing so high these days, it's no wonder that many have given up on the idea of homeownership, at least for the time being. Now, homebuilders appear to have hit on a solution of sorts, at least for those willing to embrace minimalism: erecting smaller homes, with an accompanying smaller price tag. The Wall Street Journal reports that the sizes of new homes in major cities are shrinking, including in Seattle, where the size of such abodes has dropped 18% over the past five years; San Antonio, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, are other cities where the trend is taking hold. So what are builders and architects doing to reduce the footprint of these new residences? Cutting out certain rooms and other perks, such as dining rooms, lofts, and bathtubs, all "to produce tighter, more efficient living spaces."