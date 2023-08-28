Netflix to Customers: We Don't Want DVDs Back

After a quarter-century, Netflix is shutting down its DVD-by-mail rental service . As for what it plans to do with all those DVDs, the last of which will be mailed to subscribers by September 29, Netflix says customers can keep the discs from their final shipments and will not be charged for them, Business Insider reports. Subscribers can also enter for a chance to be shipped 10 mystery DVDs after the service shuts down.

In a tweet on the matter, Netflix's DVD department called the news "a happy clarification in response to all the news headlines out there," explaining, "We are not charging for any unreturned discs after 9/29. Please enjoy your final shipments for as long as you like!" The Netflix DVD feed on X, formerly known as Twitter, is full of subscribers posting about their attempts to #GetThroughMyQueue before DVDs stop being shipped.

Based on the replies to Netflix DVD's tweet about final shipments, it's apparently not too late to jump back on the physical media wagon, sign up for a Netflix DVD subscription, and get some free DVDs. "Watch as Netflix DVD subscriptions spike by a billion percent so that people can get cheap movies," one commenter wrote. But the top-tier plan, which allows for three DVDs out at a time, will set you back $19.99 for this, your first and last month of service. (Read more Netflix stories.)